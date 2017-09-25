Atubiga commends NDC for implementing recommendations in Botchwey report

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2017

Opposition National National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Mr. Stephen Atubiga has commended the National Chairman of the party, Sir Kofi Portuphy and National Executives for the implementation of Kwesi Botchwey’s fact finding recommendations.

In a statement issued on September 24, 2017, Mr. Stephen Atubiga congratulated the National Chairman and Executives of NDC for their wisdom and good leadership style for sending Elders of the party throughout the country to “dialog, healing reconciliation, pleading, revamping and to recommend the implementation of facts finding committee recommendations”

The two-time failed parliamentary candidate aspirant of the NDC in the Binduri Constituency, indicated that he was happy to see the team of party’s Elders in Binduri Constituency to meet the members of the party to solicit their views and the way forward of NDC.

“I can proudly report to you all that, the team of party Elders were in Binduri constituency. They met with my campaign team (upon official invitation) together with the party’s executives, they listened to their views and the way forward for NDC in Binduri”.

He added that every member of NDC should make sure the team succeeds in rebuilding the party for victory 2020.

“I want to congratulate national chairman and executives of the NDC. For their wisdom and good leadership for sending (Elders of the party) throughout the country to dialog, healing, reconciliation, pleading, revamping, and to recommend the implementation of facts finding committees recommendations.

I can proudly report to you all that, the team of party Elders were in Binduri constituency. They met with my camping team (upon official invitation) together with the party’s executives, they listened to their views and the way forward for NDC in Binduri.

1)A- was how the registration was manipulated during this past Congress, B- we won 6zones out of the 12 zones in Binduri , but there was no numbers,



due to names deliberately taken of register, names were swapped from pulling station A to B And B to A.

B- Lot of NPP members were registered in favour to favour a candidate.

C- The destiny of voters were in the hands of Chairmen and secretaries as they give out final list to print for election.

D- Some candidates got the books and registered their own so called NDC members for votes.

After Congress, even though reconciliation was not done, the party’s interest was Paramount, so we begged voters, especially our peeved supporters and worked to ensuring victory for NDC in Binduri. Especially when the (BNI) report site victory in Binduri will depend on my team and myself campaigning with elected candidate.

E- Some former appointees in the upper East made so much money and try to be power brokers at some constituencies as to imposing and deciding candidates for the region. Especially the Bawku area that led to the loss of some seats to NPP.

But in a nut shell. The NDC is Paramount. Understanding and peace was achieved. We will continue to put the interest of NDC first, like we have always done.

I was happy the good people of Binduri, and NDC executives, outlined my contribution. From humanitarian, logistical support, and financial to the NDC and communities in Binduri to the Elders of the party.

So as the elders and the team, WHO have known me as a member since 92 till date, were happy to tell the executives my contributions to NDC both locally, internationally and national.

Especially my father Hon. Fortunate Atubiga, MP for Binduri from 1992 to 2000. One of the founding fathers of NDC in the Region. How Hon. Fortunate is still working for NDC till date.

The sad news is. My team were the only group that horned the invitation for dialog among the 3 groups.

NDC shall never die in Binduri. We will defend and stand for NDC, anywhere, and anytime.



Every member, should all make sure this team succeeds in rebuilding the party for victory 2020. Love you all!