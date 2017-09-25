Appiah Stadium begs for forgiveness

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Appiah Stadium who has gained notoriety for insults has profusely apologized to Ghanaians for his uncivil and defaming remarks about the President, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo.

The former private security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium had incurred the wrath of Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta popularly known as Tomtom who had threatened to instigate court proceedings against him for recording and sending image tarnishing remarks on social media that labelled the President as a ‘monkey’ and a ‘wee'(marijuana) addict.

In an interview with Neat FM, Appiah Stadium said his unpleasant words about the President is causing his family and himself great distress and asked for pardon as he spoke without thought.

“My comments stand to put my wife and children in trouble. I can also feel the bad effects of my comments so I apologize to the President, Akufo Addo and Ghanaians. I was even summoned by National Security. Everybody should forgive me.”

Tomtom bemoaned the deplorable level Ghanaians are taking politics which stands to injure the reputation of the political players.

“I was taking this matter to court just to help clean up the politics of insults that is gradually taking over our political space and also to deter others before it spirals out of control”

Tomtom also singled out the Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu for being the faceless man behind the demonstration in New York and also inducing Appiah Stadium to embark on his insult spree.

“Kojo Bonsu is trying to deflect attention from his corrupt reign and to also conclude that he is being targeted by the NPP when the government starts prosecution process against him”

Tomtom is a top NPP member and is part of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation in the United States.