Anti-Akufo-Addo demonstrators in USA were ‘mad Ghanaians’ – Obiri Boahen

2017-09-25

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has called for a mental examination of all persons who paraded the streets of the US close to the UN Headquarters to demonstrate against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is of the firm conviction they may be suffering from some mental challenges and the earlier they are examined and treated the better for them and their families.

“When I first read the placards they were holding with inscription the President should wash his hands off the EC chairperson, the first impression I got was that they are mad people”

“You cannot tell the President to wash his hands off….how can Akufo-Addo wash his hands off a petition he has received from Ghanaians against Madam Charlotte Osei as President of Ghana? He quizzed on a Kumasi-based radio station.

“The Constitution is clear that if one wants to remove the EC chair from office, the President is petitioned and it will be forwarded to the Chief Justice for prima facie case to be established”, the legal practitioner explained.

“How then do you factor in the President for a petition against Charlotte Osei? I know my choice of words this morning is not palatal on radio but let me use it”, he fumed.

“The Constitution does not mention me Obiri Boahen or Nana Akufo-Addo or any politician to be the one to investigate those allegations and you can also not tell the petitioners to wash their hands off t because it is a petition”, he explained.

“So if you demonstrate telling the President to wash his hands off can’t you see these people were mad? ” the outspoken Deputy General Secretary rhetorically asked.