Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan congratulate Black Stars B on winning WAFU Cup

West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew and his captain Asamoah Gyan were among the first to send out congratulatory messages to the Black Stars B after they hammered Nigeria 4-1 to win the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The home-based Black Stars won the regional championship for the second time since its inception and played some scintillating football along the way.

Clearly, the victory softens the blow of missing out on the CHAN and that painful home defeat to Burkina Faso at home.

Seidu Saliu, who was included in the team but had to withdraw due to an injury, general sectary of the professional footballers association were all among people who sent out their laudatory messages to the players.

