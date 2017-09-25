Afotey Agbo can’t continue as MP – Lawyer

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-25

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer at Central University, Martin Kpebu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506382821_704_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A private legal practitioner and law lecturer at Central University, Martin Kpebu, has said the Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, can no longer continue to hold himself as a lawmaker following his installation as a chief.

According to him, it is against the constitution for a Member of Parliament to be installed a chief therefore, Mr Afotey Agbo must resign.

Mr Agbo has been inducted into the Nungua Traditional Council as the regent of Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

He was installed the regent of Katamanso earlier this year when the elders of the Katamanso stool picked him as a caretaker chief to steer the affairs of the area due to the ill health of the current chief, Nii Otu Akwetey.

Following this development, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), has said he would petition the Speaker of Parliament to declare that seat vacant because it is unconstitutional for Mr Agbo to hold himself as an MP while serving also as a chief.

Commenting on these happenings in an interview with Valentina Oforu Afryie on the 505 programme on Class 9.3 FM on Monday, September 25, Mr Kpebu said: “In my estimation, it’s unconstitutional for Nii Afotey Agbo to stay in office. As a person who has been nominated, elected and installed, what happens is that in practice, a regent performs the functions of a chief.

“It is not to say a regent has not been installed as chief, the question is that what does a regent do?

“Let us answer that question and by the end of that question you will be clear that a regent should not be in active politics. The regent traditionally performs most of the functions of a chief. I think he should resign as MP before somebody takes the matter to court.”