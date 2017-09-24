You couldn’t last a day outside Ghana even if we sponsored your flight – Ace Ankomah to critics

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Legal Practitioner Ace Kojo Anan Ankomah has fired back at critics questioning the rationale behind his travel to the United States of America within the same period as Citi FM’s CEO, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah (Sammens).

According to him, some persons on a particular party’s platform were raising questions as to why he travelled to London ‘around the same time’, wondering what he had up his sleeves.

In a Facebook post, Lawyer Ankomah mockingly told his critcs to mind their own businesses adding that these very same persons raising eyebrows about his trip will barely last in the states after joining any of their meetings even if their flights were sponsored.

“Jack, 3fa wo ho b3n? Me te wo nky3n ko school anaa? Next time me do wo bek) wae. After the first intensive meeting, woara na wo be dwane, after your brain starts to melt in your mouth!”, the post read.

Reacting to claims that Samuel Attah-Mensah; Sammens’ trip to the USA was government sponsored, he said that the assertions were mere ‘silly obsessions’ as it was baseless for anyone to suggest that a man of his caliber must necessarily have been sponsored by government to be able to afford a trip outside the country.

“Clearly, there is some silly obsession with travel and abrokyire. Suddenly Samuel Attah-Mensah (CEO of Citi FM, for crying out loud!!!) can’t travel to New York? It must be the government that paid to send him there? Ok, then why was he wearing a tag? A tag?? Abeg, Sammens, make you bring the tag and take come dash am! Anokwa!!”

Background

Sammens was in the news a few days back for allegedly travelling to the United States of America (USA) on full government sponsorship as part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s entourage.

Mr. Mensah together with Gabby Otchere-Darko were on Thursday, September 21, 2017, heckled by anti Akufo-Addo demonstrators who were literally hurling insults at them and accusing them of spending government.

In a video that has gone viral, Sammens was heard saying he traveled to the states for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at his own cost and as a media person.

He was heard saying “I can show you my passport, I paid for by own trip”

To prove a point and explain himself further, he posted on his facebook page;

“I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures. I’m still here as a media person with equal accesses as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea”