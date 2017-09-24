Worawora Hospital theatre to be renovated – Fmr. Biakoye MP aspirant

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: Prosper Agbenyega

2017-09-24

Daniel Korsina was touched by the plight of the hospital after a visit to the place. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506295808_157_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Constituency Chairman and former Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Biakoye Constituency of the Volta Region, Hon. Daniel Korsina has come to the rescue of the Worawora Government Hospital which has been facing serious logistical challenges over the years.

Daniel Korsina who was touched by the plight of the hospital after his visit to the facility, donated 12 packets of roofing sheets as well as boxes of roofing nails to the hospital to begin renovation works on the theatre.

The Worawora Hospital in the Jasikan District of the Volta Region which was established in 1961, has been in serious distress. The roofs of the various sections of the faculty especially the theatre, X-Ray department, the Pharmacy and stores have been leaking which affect service delivery.

Since the hospital was built 50 years ago to serve the rural communities, it has not seen any major renovation. However, Daniel Korsina who visited the hospital to do the donation indicated that, he was touched by the plight women, especially what pregnant women go through during delivery at the facility.

He said to ensure an effective healthcare system in the country, there was the need for public and private sector support, saying “our company will be available to offer support in that direction.”

Averred that, due to the leaking nature of the buildings, doctors find it difficult to cope with conditions whenever it rains and that Cesarean Operations at the facility do face setbacks.

He said: “I have also been receiving several information regarding conditions at the hospital, which has become a major concern to me. That is why I have decided to help in my own small way, in the renovation of the facility. The presentation of the roofing sheets and nails is just the beginning.” Daniel Korsina also said he will link up with friends so as to adopt the Theatre facility of the hospital and make it more functional.

The Acting Medical Superintendent at the Worawora Hospital, Dr. Isaac Secorm who took the Former NPP Chairman and parliamentary candidate round the facility enumerated that although the hospital is a major referral point in the Northern part of the Volta Region, it fell short of meeting that standard due to its deplorable state.

Dr Isaac Secorm, who received the donations on behalf of the facility, thanked Daniel Korsina for the gesture.

He said, the problems facing the hospital are far beyond the capabilities of the hospital’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and that support from government, individuals and other corporate organisations will firmly establish the hospital for effective and efficient service delivery.

According to Dr. Isaac Secorm, government intervention is urgently needed to improve working conditions at the hospital to enhance service delivery.