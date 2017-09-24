We want to build a Ghana beyond aid – President Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

2017-09-24

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506219923_131_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has called on world leaders to undertake massive reforms of the United Nations to address imbalances in the global political systems.

Speaking at the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York, President Akufo-Addo said the UN cannot preach peace and fairness across the world when there are traces of unfairness and imbalance in its bodies.

He said it is long overdue to correct the longstanding injustice that the current structure and composition of the UN Security Council represents for the nations of Africa.

The President renewed his government’s commitment to growing Ghana’s economy thereby opening opportunities for every citizen.

He said one of these opportunities is government’s introduction of the Free SHS, embedded in SDG4, which focuses on inclusive, equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The President also reiterated that he will build Ghana beyond aid.