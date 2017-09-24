We have foreign nationals helping us investigate corrupt NDC government officials – Osafo-Maafo

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Foreign Nationals are working closely with officials of the Akufo-Addo-led government to prosecute corrupt government officials under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo has stated.

According to Mr. Osafo-Maafo, any former minister found culpable would not only refund the monies taken from the state, they would also be made to face the full rigors of the law. Mr. Osafo-Maafo made these revelations in a radio interview a few days ago.

It would be recalled the many allegations of embezzlement has been thrown in the media about former ministers of the erstwhile NDC government and the Akufo-Addo led government’s intention to prosecute these former ministers. But Mr. OSafo-Maafo said it would be sad to go to court unprepared and lose such cases, the reason why they are seeking foreign help.

“When there is an allegation, there need to be thorough investigations, sometimes some of these allegations may be without merit, so there is the need for proper investigations to be carried out when matters of corruption arise. What would be sad for the Akufo-Addo government is to take someone to court and be released for lack of evidence. That is why we need to take our time and do proper investigations”

He however assured Ghanaians that whoever has ‘stolen’ any money from the state would be made to pay back and also face the full rigors of the law.