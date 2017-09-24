Safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with Togo – NPP

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-24

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged government to immediately “take proactive steps to safeguard the country’s maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo.”

The ruling party believes this could “forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future”.

Commending Ghana’s legal team that represented the country in the just ended maritime boundary legal battle against Cote d’Ivoire at the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the NPP, in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, said “indeed, the battle was the Lord’s”.

The NPP, in a statement signed by its General Secretary John Boadu, said: “The NPP has received with great joy and excitement, the landmark ruling of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between the Republic of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire….

…We have also noted with delight, the fact that the implication of this landmark ruling, according to lawyers and petroleum experts, would not affect Ghana’s oilfield; which means that the nation’s oil reserve remains intact. What it also means is that, Ghana can now proceed with exploration activities in the hitherto, “disputed area”.”

The ITLOS, on Saturday, September 23 ruled in favour of Ghana; a development that further protects the country’s maritime boundary.

Read full statement below

NPP COMMENDS GHANA’S LEGAL TEAM FOR SECURING A FAVOURABLE JUDGEMENT FROM THE ITLOS ON THE MARITIME BOUNDARY DISPUTE

The NPP has received with great joy and excitement, the landmark ruling of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between the Republic of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The ruling, which was delivered this Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 by the justices of the Special Chamber, largely vindicates Ghana’s long held position on the matter in contention.

The party, accordingly, wishes to commend the legal team of the government and people of Ghana which was led by Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akufo for securing this favourable judgment for the country which brings finality on the four-year maritime boundary dispute between the two countries.

We also applaud the efforts of the immediate past Attorney General of Ghana, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, who was part of Ghana’s team that won this historic case for the country. The party expresses gratitude to the Ivorian team for their cooperation throughout the trial and also thanks the Special Chamber for the courteous and expeditious manner with which it dispensed justice on the matter in issue.

We have also noted with delight, the fact that the implication of this landmark ruling, according to lawyers and petroleum experts, would not affect Ghana’s oilfield; which means that the nation’s oil reserve remains intact. What it also means is that, Ghana can now proceed with exploration activities in the hitherto, “disputed area”.

Indeed, the battle was the Lord’s.

Finally, we call on government to take proactive steps to safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo in order to forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future.

Once again, congratulations to the good people of Ghana.

Thank you.

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)