NPP commends Gloria Akuffo, Marietta Brew for maritime boundary dispute victory

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-24

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the current Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akuffo and former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong for securing a historic victory for Ghana on the maritime boundary dispute against Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, September 23, 2017 by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

The ruling

The Chamber in a unanimous decision of Saturday, September 23, 2017 ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The Chamber rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable.

Justice Boualem Bouguetaia from Algeria, President of the Special Chamber in reading the judgement accepted Ghana’s argument of adoption of the equidistant method of delineation of the maritime boundary.

In 2007, Ghana discovered oil and gas in commercial quantities, and this was followed by Côte d’Ivoire staking its claim to portions of the West Cape Three Points.

In a statement issued on September 23, 2017 in Accra and signed by its Acting General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu applauded the legal team of the government and good people of Ghana which was led by Ghana’s Attorney Ghana and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akufo and also the immediate past Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong for winning a historic maritime boundary dispute case for Ghana.

The NPP also suggested to the Ghana’s government to take proactive measures to safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo in order to forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future.

Below is the full statement;

Press Release

September 23, 2017

*NPP COMMENDS GHANA’S LEGAL TEAM FOR SECURING A FAVOURABLE JUDGEMENT FROM THE ITLOS ON THE MARITIME BOUNDARY DISPUTE*

The NPP has received with great joy and excitement, the landmark ruling of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between the Republic of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The ruling, which was delivered this Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 by the justices of the Special Chamber, largely vindicates Ghana’s long held position on the matter in contention.

The party, accordingly, wishes to commend the legal team of the government and people of Ghana which was led by Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akufo for securing this favourable judgment for the country which brings finality on the four-year maritime boundary dispute between the two countries.

We also applaud the efforts of the immediate past Attorney General of Ghana, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, who was part of Ghana’s team that won this historic case for the country. The party expresses gratitude to the Ivorian team for their cooperation throughout the trial and also thanks the Special Chamber for the courteous and expeditious manner with which it dispensed justice on the matter in issue.

We have also noted with delight, the fact that the implication of this landmark ruling, according to lawyers and petroleum experts, would not affect Ghana’s oilfield; which means that the nation’s oil reserve remains intact. What it also means is that, Ghana can now proceed with exploration activities in the hitherto, “disputed area”.

Indeed, the battle was the Lord’s.

Finally, we call on government to take proactive steps to safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo in order to forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future.

Once again, congratulations to the good people of Ghana.

Thank you.

…Signed..

JOHN BOADU General Secretary (Ag)