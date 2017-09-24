No loser, No winner – Bawumia

Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the legal tussle that existed between Ghana and neighbouring Cote Ivoire was a “friendly and brotherly dispute with Cote Ivoire.”

Thus he stressed “there is no winner or loser” after the case since the two countries remain as brothers.

Dr. Bawumia intimated it was in this faith that the country went to the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea’s (ITLOS) to resolve it amicably rather than resort to any means which could spark conflict.

“We took a very good way to resolve this dispute – there was no fighting or quarreling,” the vice president stressed Saturday as a special guest of honour at this year’s Kundum Festival of the chiefs and people of Nsein Traditional area in the Western region.

The Special Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday September 23, 2017, ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The judgment read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber also said “there is no tacit agreement between the Parties to delimit their territorial sea, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf both within and beyond 200 nm, and rejects Ghana’s claim that Côte d’Ivoire is estopped from objecting to the “customary equidistance boundary”.

Meanwhile, Tullow Oil has welcomed the ruling, and expects to resume drilling by the end of the year which will allow production from the TEN fields to start to increase towards the FPSO design capacity of 80,000 bopd.