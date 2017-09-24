Nana Addo, UN Secretary General meet to discuss Africa’s dev’t

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

President Akufo-Addo met with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres in New York last week to discuss developments on the continent.

The meeting was on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly meeting in the US.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Republic of Ghana and the sub-region and discussed some of the challenges confronting the continent, including terrorism and violent extremism.

The Secretary-General commended Akufo-Addo for his commitment as the co-chair of the group of 17 eminent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates, to the achievement of the SDGs.

António Guterres also commended Ghana for its immense contribution to the resolution of the recent post-electoral crisis in the Republic of The Gambia. President Akufo-Addo has been in the US for the past week leading the country’s delegation for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

While there, he participated in UN Sustainable Development Goals-related events and delivered his maiden UN General Assembly speech which called on the UN to urgently initiate key reforms.

Others on the trip include the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba; Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam; and officials from the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in the country later today Sunday, September, 24.