MTN, UBA CEOs win CIMG Marketing Man, Woman of the year

2017-09-24

He spent the day burying his uncle and spent the night receiving the most prestigious CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2016 award at the 28th edition of the National Marketing Performance Awards held at the State House in Accra, Saturday night.

While it may be a contrasting fortune for Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante on the day, the CEO of Telecom giants MTN is looking ahead for many such momentous occasions, when his company shall connect every Ghanaian life and ensure a digital economy.

He was not the only man in glory. A woman with a sense of conviction and a determination to carry her team to victory was also glorious.

And when she was high up there with that enviable CIMG Marketing Woman of the year accolade, Mrs Abiola Bawuah did not forget her team down there at UBA who together have made her feat enviable.

As CEO of UBA, the first Ghanaian female to head such a position in her institution, Mrs Bawuah threw the challenge to women with a clarion call, that it is possible for women to reach the highest pinnacle of their dreams if they put their minds to it.

The same way the two lifted their most enviable shields of honour with infectious smiles, so did 38 others, including Multimedia Group receive their badges of honour for impacting Ghanaian businesses and society as well as transforming the country in the most extraordinary way.

The theme for this year’s awards: “Cause related marketing: A panacea for national behavioral change” could not have been more appropriate.

The Multimedia Group picked up the Media Organisation of the year for its stellar role in setting the agenda for change and leading the crusade against corruption in public life.

Its Assisting Editor Seth Kwame Boateng, picked an award for the CIMG President’s Special Awards category.

He had been phenomenal with his documentaries, one of which broke the hearts of many Ghanaians and subsequently triggered a campaign to save a child and mother at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by building a new Children’s ward.

Mrs Ethel Marfo Founding Director Junior Shapers, Africa Accra also picked up the CIMG President’s Special Awards award both of which were not competitive.

Other award winners in the Personalities category are Mr Clifford Duke Mettle, Director Marketing and Alternate Channels, Unibank, who picked up Media Practitioner of the year and Mrs Lorlornyo Noworsu, Marketing Student of the year.

In the Hall of Fame category-Elite Category,

Toyota Ghana Ltd picked up the Motor Firm for the year 2016.

Melcom Group Ltd notched the Retail Outlet of the year 2016

In the Hall of Fame Category,

Vanguard Assurance Company won Insurance Company of the year.

In the Media Category,

Vodafone picked a number of awards including;

TV advert of the year- Yee Twi Ko

Print Media Advert of the Year also went to Vodafone’s Yee Twi Ko

TV Programme of the year again went to Vodafone’s healthline.

Latex Foam won the Radio Advert of the year with the You dey do yourself Ad.

Radio Programme of the year went to the Citi breakfast show.

Airtel Flex won Outdoor Advert of the year.

Unilever’s World Oral Day also won Brand Acivation Preogramme of the year.