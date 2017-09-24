MTN Ghana’s Ebenezer Twum Asante is Marketing Man of the Year

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecom giant MTN, Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante has been adjudged Marketing Man of the Year 2016 at the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards.

Mr. Asante who joined MTN Ghana as the CEO in 2015 was recognised by CIMG for his exceptional performance at a ceremony held on Saturday night in at the State Banquet hall in Accra.

As part of his prize package, he gets a weekend suite for two at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Elmina, an insurance cover worth GHC200, 000 from GLICO Life Insurance and a portrait of award by Establish Ghana Limited.

He also gets GHC1, 000 worth of fuel from Petrosol.

Other individuals and Corporate entities who were awarded include:

Special Award – Seth Kwame Boateng, – Ethel Marfo

Business

Indigenous Catering Facility of the Year – Azmera

Hospitality Facility of the Year – Golden Tulip Kumasi City

Rural Bank of the Year – Odotobiri Rural Bank

Savings and loans company of the Year – Bonds savings and loangs Finance house of the year – IZWE Loans

Microfinance company of the year – Nationwide Microfiance Bank of the Year – Ecobank

Motor Firm of the Year – Japan Motors

Media Organisation of the Year – Multimedia Group Ltd

Petroleum Company of the Year – Goil Ghana Telecom Company of the Year – MTN

Telecom Allied and Support Services – Spearhead Network Solutions Insurance Company of the Year (General) – Star Assurance

Insurance Company of the Year (Life) – SIC Life

Marketing Oriented Company of the Year – MTN

Airline of the Year (Domestic) – Africa World

Airline of the Year (International) – Ethiopia Airlines

Manufacturing Company of the Year – Wilma Africa Ltd

Agro-based Company of the Year – Accra Composte and Recycle Plant Retail Outlet of the Year – Electro Mart (Somovision)

Media

Brand Activation Programme of the Year – Unilever World Oral Day (Pepsodent)

TV Programme of the Year – Vodafone Healthline

Radio Programme of the Year – Citi Breakfast Show

Radio Advert of the Year – Latest Foam( U dey do yourself)

TV Advert of the Year – Vodafone (Ye Twii k))

Print Adevert of the Year – Vodafone

Outdoor Advertising of the Year – Airtel Flex

E-Commerce of the a Year – Jumia

Emerging Digital Media Organisation – Citi FM

Emerging Brand of the Year – RMG Ghana

Product of the Year – Nestle (Milo)

Hall of Fame

Hotel Facilities (Allied and Support Services)- Yoks Investment

Insurance Company of the Year – Enterprise Insurance – Vanguard Assurance

Elite Category

Retail Outlet – Melcom Group of Companies Motor Firm – Toyota Ghana

Marketing Personality

CIMG Marketing Student of the Year – Lorlonyo Nuworsu (Client Relationship Officer,NHIA)

Marketing Practioner of the Year – Mr Clifford Mettle (Dir Marketing and alternate channel)

Marketing Woman of the Year – Mrs Abiola Bawuah(CEO,UBA Bank)

Marketing man of the Year – Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante (CEO,MTN)

Hall of Fame

Motor Firm – 2014 TOYOTA Ghana Company LTD

Retail Outlet of the Year – Insurance Company (Gen) of the Year – Vanguard Assurance Company