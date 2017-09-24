Maritime dispute: Commencing the case was a difficult decision; proud of the results – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed excitement about the fact that the arbitration process instigated under his government to settle the maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire has yielded positive results.

Mr. Mahama a few hours after judgement of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea’s (ITLOS), took to Facebook to comment on the subject.

According to him, Ghana’s win in the case marks “ a successful conclusion of four (4) years of hard work, dedication and commitment by a team of local and international lawyers and experts led by Ghana’s former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong”.

He indicated that the litigation process which emanated as a result of an extended period of conflict of maritime boundaries between Ghana and their Ivorian counterpart was necessitated by the fact that previous meetings on several occasions with the latter yielded very little positive result.

Though a very challenging decision to make as a result of the “excellent relations” between both countries at the time, the Ex-President maintained that the process had to be initiated because the country’s “precious resources were at risk and it was necessary to take the bold but difficult decision to issue the notice of arbitration to La Cote D’Ivoire”.

“This was a difficult decision especially considering the very excellent relations established between our two countries. Our sovereignty and our precious resources were at risk and it was necessary to take the bold but difficult decision to issue the notice of arbitration to La Cote D’Ivoire”.

“I’m proud of the results”, an excited Mr. Mahama wrote, while commending Cote D’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouatarra for disallowing the litigation “to mar the cordial relations that exists between Ghana and La Cote D’Ivoire”.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for allowing the process to continue and former Attorney-General, Marrieta Brew Appiah-Oppong for having led the country’s legal team to victory. He also commended current Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo for collaborating with the former to ensure success.

He also appreciated several other persons including members of the legal team and UN General Secretary Kofi Annan for playing crucial roles in guaranteeing the outcome of the ruling.

“Ghana owes a debt of gratitude to the following- former Attorney General & Minister for Justice Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine, Solicitor General Helen Ziwu; International Counsels Professor Philippe Sands Q.C. and Paul Reichler; Fui Tsikata and team from Reindorf Chambers; Hanna S. Tetteh, Kofi Buah, Nii Osah Mills, Jane Ahetor and Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Asensuo; Theo Ahwireng and team from Petroleum Commission; Thomas Manu and team from the GNPC; Kojo Efunam and officials of the EPA; Kwame Mfodwo & Professor Martin Tsamenyi from the Maritime Boundary Secretariat; Alex Tait of International Mapping Associates; members of the former Cabinet who endorsed my decision to proceed to ITLOS, and others too many to mention.

“Ghana also owes its gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Attorney General Gloria Akuffo for allowing the litigation to continue and for the wise decision in seeking the collaboration of the former Attorney General in pursuing the case. It shows clearly, what we can achieve together when Government works as a continuum.”

“Appreciation must also go to former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan for his attempts, though unsuccessful, to mediate an amicable resolution of the dispute.”

Background

The long standing maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote D’lvoire came to what appears to be a closure on Saturday, September 23, 2017, after ITLOS ruled largely in favour of Ghana.

The Chamber ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

It further rejected Côte D’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable, adding that Ghana had not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its oil exploration in the disputed basin in question.