Let’s institute a day to celebrate our two female lawyers – Kate Gyamfuaa pleads

A leading contestant for the NPP National Women’s leadership, Mad. Kate Gyamfuaa, has called for the institution of a national day to celebrate the heroics of the current and former Attorney Generals, Ms. Gloria Akufo and Mad. Marrietta Brew-Appiah Oppong, for their outstanding performance at the ITLOS which resulted in Ghana achieving a historic victory over her neighbour, Ivory Coast.

Ghana scored a significant victory over her neighbour after the Special Chamber at the ITLOS which presided over the Maritime Dispute between Ivory Coast found Ghana of no wrongdoing in the exploration of oil along the single maritime boundary with Ivory Coast.

Led by the two female legal practitioners, Ghana made a strong case before the Special Chamber which ruled that Ghana can continue to engage in exploration of oil at the disputed area, a decision which sent the entire country into wild jubilation.

Following this landmark achievement, a leading contender for NPP National Women’s Organizer position, Mad. Kate Gyamfuaa believes the two female legal luminaries deserve more than just praises and oral commendations.

Mad. Gyamfuaa, who is an advocate for women empowerment, says the victory is one of the single most important achievements for the country, hence the need to honour the two female lawyers for their brevity and excellent exploits.

According to her, a day must be set aside to celebrate them, adding that both the current and future generations will forever be grateful to Ms. Gloria Akufo and Marrietta Brew-Appiah Oppong.

She noted in an interview that their achievement will continue to serve as a shining example to many more female leaders on the continent in general and Ghana in particular.