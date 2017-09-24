ITLOS ruling: NPP demands proactive steps over Ghana-Togo maritime boundary

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on government to take proactive steps to safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with Togo.

This, according to the ruling party, will forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in future.

This comes in the wake of a three-year maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and her western neighbours, La Cote d’Ivoire.

That dispute was settled – in the law courts – on Saturday. READ: ITLOS rules in Ghana’s favour but issues operative clauses In a statement to commend Ghana’s legal team, the NPP called on government to see to an amicable handling of the maritime boundary in the east of the Gulf of Guinea.

Signed by Acting General Secretary John Boadu, the statement lauded the Ivorian team “for their cooperation throughout the trial and also thanks the Special Chamber for the courteous and expeditious manner with which it dispensed justice on the matter in issue”.

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) gave new coordinates for the remapping of the maritime boundary in its judgement.

It said the two countries did not know the start of their maritime boundaries. “The ruling, which was delivered this Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 by the justices of the Special Chamber, largely vindicates Ghana’s long held position on the matter in contention.” The statement commended the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, “for securing this favourable judgement for the country”.

It also applauded “the efforts of the immediate past Attorney General of Ghana, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, who was part of Ghana’s team that won this historic case for the country”.