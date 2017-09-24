ITLOS ruling: Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire both won, no losers – Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-24

Dr Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506262500_856_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia has said Ghana will continue to have a peaceful and cordial relationship with the government and people of Cote d’Ivoire in spite of the judgment delivered by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in relation to the maritime boundary dispute.

ITLOS on Saturday, 23 September ruled in favour of Ghana, a development that further protects Ghana’s maritime boundary.

Commenting on the development at an event in Accra minutes after the ruling, Dr Bawumia said: “God has ordained today not only as a remarkable day; we also have some very good news as the country Ghana. We have been in a very friendly and brotherly dispute with our brothers Cote d’Ivoire over the demarcation of our maritime boundaries.

“This friendly and brotherly dispute was taken to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and judgment was rendered today and that judgment is very consistent with Ghana’s position.

“We are thankful to God. We are also thankful to our brothers from Cote d’Ivoire and the Government of Cote d’Ivoire. There is no winner or loser in this, we are all winners because we will continue to live in peace with one another and cooperate with one another across many spheres.”

Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the legal team that represented Ghana during the hearing of the case.

The NPP, in a statement signed by its General Secretary John Boadu, said: “The NPP has received with great joy and excitement, the landmark ruling of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between the Republic of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The ruling, which was delivered this Saturday, 23rd September 2017 by the justices of the Special Chamber, largely vindicates Ghana’s long held position on the matter in contention.

“The party, accordingly, wishes to commend the legal team of the government and people of Ghana, which was led by Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akuffo, for securing this favourable judgment for the country which brings finality on the four-year maritime boundary dispute between the two countries.

“We also applaud the efforts of the immediate past Attorney General of Ghana, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, who was part of Ghana’s team that won this historic case for the country. The party expresses gratitude to the Ivorian team for their cooperation throughout the trial and also thanks the Special Chamber for the courteous and expeditious manner with which it dispensed justice on the matter in issue.

“We have also noted with delight, the fact that the implication of this landmark ruling, according to lawyers and petroleum experts, would not affect Ghana’s oilfield; which means that the nation’s oil reserve remains intact. What it also means is that, Ghana can now proceed with exploration activities in the hitherto, ‘disputed area’.

“Indeed, the battle was the Lord’s. Finally, we call on government to take proactive steps to safeguard Ghana’s maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo in order to forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future.”