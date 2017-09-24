ITLOS Ruling: Former Petroleum Minister wants Ghana to reach out to Ivory Coast

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-24

Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called on Ghanaian authorities to engage their Ivorian counterparts despite the greenlight given the country to continue oil-drilling offshore in the Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) Fields.

Ghana was given a lifeline by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on Saturday, when it ruled that the country has not violated maritime boundary agreements by its exploratory activities near the border with Ivory Coast.

The two countries have since resolved to abide by the ruling.

But the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency – which is nearby La Cote d’Ivoire – says a good relationship “that will augur well for us” should be maintained.

He was speaking on TV3’s News @10 on Saturday in an interview with Bright Nana Amfoh. “They have to look back and engage Cote d’Ivoire on how to resolve our relationship,” he advised.

He said the former president, John Dramani Mahama, whose decision it was to proceed to ITLOS despite a cordial relationship with President Alassane Ouattara, should be commended.

The team Mr Mahama put together should also be commended, the former Petroleum Minister said.

He was happy the ruling gives Ghana safety in exploring offshore Cape Three Points as many activities were suspended due to the case.

“We see a [bright] future with our oil and gas.”