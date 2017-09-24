ITLOS Judgement: Akufo-Addo must be praised for allowing the case to continue – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Former President John Dramani Mahama, following Ghana’s victory in the prolonged maritime boundary dispute with Cote D’Ivoire, has lauded President Akufo-Addo for endorsing the continuance of the case after winning power.

Mr. Mahama, in a Facebook post expressed gratitude to the President for allowing the process to continue under his government after assuming power.

He also extended appreciation to Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo for consulting with Former Attorney General, Marietta Oppong-Brew regarding matters of legal concern as far as the case was concerned adding that, the gesture is a clear indication of what Ghana can achieve as a country if government works in unanimity.

“Ghana also owes its gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Attorney General Gloria Akuffo for allowing the litigation to continue and for the wise decision in seeking the collaboration of the former Attorney General in pursuing the case. It shows clearly, what we can achieve together when Government works as a continuum”.

Mr. Mahama however preceded this with an expression of profound gratitude to core members of Ghana’s legal team which began the entire arbitration process under his government in late 2014.

“Ghana owes a debt of gratitude to the following- former Attorney General & Minister for Justice Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine, Solicitor General Helen Ziwu; International Counsels Professor Philippe Sands Q.C. and Paul Reichler; Fui Tsikata and team from Reindorf Chambers; Hanna S. Tetteh, Kofi Buah, Nii Osah Mills, Jane Ahetor and Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Asensuo; Theo Ahwireng and team from Petroleum Commission; Thomas Manu and team from the GNPC; Kojo Efunam and officials of the EPA; Kwame Mfodwo & Professor Martin Tsamenyi from the Maritime Boundary Secretariat; Alex Tait of International Mapping Associates; members of the former Cabinet who endorsed my decision to proceed to ITLOS, and others too many to mention.”

The Ex-President also commended the President of Ivory Coast for exhibiting maturity and neighbourliness in dealing with the case so as to maintain the cordial relations between his country and Ghana as well as the UN Secretary General Kofi Annan for his attempts to mediate an amicable settlement of the dispute.

“I salute my brother President Alassane Ouatarra that we did not allow this litigation to mar the cordial relations that exists between Ghana and La Cote D’Ivoire…… Appreciation must also go to former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan for his attempts, though unsuccessful, to mediate an amicable resolution of the dispute”.

Mr. Mahama indicated his extreme joy at the outcome of the case and the fact that Ghana has through the results, gained access to explore a lot more resources for the development of the country.

“The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) delivered a unanimous judgement in favour of Ghana. I received the news with great joy…..I am proud of the results…… This win means that our sovereignty over the area has been preserved and upheld. It also means that all the billions of dollars’ worth of resources are available for the development and benefit of the good people of Ghana”.