It will be shameful for government to lose cases against former ministers – Osafo-Maafo

2017-09-24

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo says it would be shameful and sad for the Akufo-Addo led government to hurriedly start prosecuting former ministers of the Mahama led administration alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices only to lose cases in court.

He said when there are allegations of corruption, it is important to do thorough investigations before hurriedly going to the court. He said in light of this they have solicited foreign help to build a solid case against former NDC government ministers who engaged in corrupt activities whiles in office.

“What would be sad for this Akufo-Addo government is to go to take someone to court and be released for lack of evidence. That is why we need to take our time and do proper investigations”, he said.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo assured Ghanaians that no former minister who is found culpable will be spared. He said not only would they be made to refund whatever they have taken, they would be made to face the law squarely.

“Any money that has been taken would be taken back, and the person found guilty will be dealt with. Some times when people take money they keep it foreign banks, because of that we have widened our investigations by soliciting foreign help including foreign banks so that when they are called to testify, they would be able to do so”, he said