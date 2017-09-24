I mentored Mahama and Akufo Addo in Parliament – Alban Bagbin

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-24

Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506292654_500_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli West has stated that he has mentored current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama in parliament leading to their election as presidents.

He has therefore observed that if the two have had an opportunity to govern this country, then he is also more than qualified to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls to become President.

Touching on his Presidential ambition during the commemoration of his 60th birthday and 25 years as a lawmaker, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said his decision to lead the umbrella family in 2020 is now an open secret.

Explaining why he is best placed to lead the NDC, he said when the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in parliament he was his chairman of the parliamentary select committee on constitutional and legal matters and the current president was his ranking member and therefore if he’s now the President of Ghana why not him .

People like the immediate past president John Dramani Mahama he added, all passed through his hands for tutelage at various stages in parliament and therefore if they have been able to be presidents of the country he is more than qualified to also be the president of Ghana.