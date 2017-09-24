Ghana’s digital address system will surpass US, UK – Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana’s digital address system which will be launched in November 2017 will adopt the most advanced digital address system in the world, capable of determining the location and properties of citizens.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Paramount Chief of the Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II at Nsein in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, the Vice President noted that the yet to be implemented address system will put Ghana ahead of the United States and other advanced country’s addressing systems.

He explained at the gathering that “we are going to launch Ghana’s digital address system starting next month. The president said he was in a hurry, so we are bringing out these major policy initiatives. We all know how difficult it is to find addresses in our country. So we have decided to use the most advanced of technology that is available to us in the world today. And we are moving towards a digital mapping system.”

Dr. Bawumia continued that “when we implement it, I argue that it is going to be the most advanced addressing system in the world. We will leapfrog above the United States, Canada, and the UK and have a very modern address system. …Even if you are standing in the middle of the sea within Ghana’s water, we will know your address.”

“We will know the address if you are in the middle of the farm, where nobody can see you, we will still know your address. If you are in a kiosk selling some yam, we will know the address of that kiosk. So it is really a remarkable address system that Ghana is about to have, thanks to the vision of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo. Very soon, the education will start with the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE and others. It will really be a remarkable address system,” he added.