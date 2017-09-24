GHACCO to implement new Strategic Business Plan

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

The Ghana Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Fuels (GHACCO) will soon implement its new Five-Year Strategic Business Plan (SBP), as part of the support to the Clean Cooking project in Ghana.

Mrs. Sarah Naa Dedei Agbey, the Chairperson of GHACCO, said the organisation was led by this SBP process to uphold its mandate, to adequately serve the citizenry in the Cookstoves sector.

At a validation workshop in Accra ahead of the implementation of the SBP, Mrs. Agbey noted that it was an important event to help receive feedback and further suggestions to develop the clean cooking sector.

She said it would also provide the all-inclusive and clear roadmap for the upcoming years of GHACCO as it consolidates its future operations.

Participants validated the results of a study conducted by Deloitte and Touche on a high-level strategy and business plan, examined options and made recommendations based on the study.

The changing landscape of the Ghanaian Cookstoves and fuels sector, the requirements of GHACCO members as well as the growing expectations of stakeholders, have resulted in the need to reassess GHACCO’s mandate and value propositions.

It is expected to promote the adoption of four million clean cookstoves by 2020.