Free SHS: BNI alerts government over congestion crisis at Klo-Agogo

2017-09-24

The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) has sent an emergency report to government over the infrastructural crises at Klo -Agogo Senior High School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Officials of the state Internal intelligence agency visited the school to assess the magnitude of the accommodation challenge and other infrastructural issues bedeviling the school after which an emergency intervention report has been sent to government for intervention to ameliorate the problem.

Infrastructural Crises

Klo -Agogo SHS has been hit with severe infrastructure crises compelling school authorities to convert the limited Classrooms into dormitories while uncompleted buildings including a small assembly hall have been turned into classrooms.

The situation is getting out of hand as the 660 Free Senior High School beneficiaries posted to the school begin. Currently only half of the students have reported. The School has been directed to admit 61% out of the 660 students as boarders.

Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the school reports that both female and Male students are using a 6-unit classroom block as dormitory forcing them to sleep in turns.

Congested Classrooms:Four students share a desk

The few classrooms left are congested as classes have been combined leaving narrow space for teachers to stand to teach.

Meanwhile, the School lacks desks forcing at least four students to share a desk.

A 12-unit storey classroom block abandoned by a contractor some years ago is being partitioned to be used as classrooms.

No Dining Hall

Klo -Agoo Senior High School has no dining Hall hence a canteen built by the 2007 -2011 year group of Students Representative Council (SRC) has been turned into dining facility. Due to the limited space and inadequate tables and Chairs, students eat in batches.

Appeal by the Community

The Assembly Member for Klo -Agogo Electoral Area Harold Kumah told Starr News the school is the only one serving about 25 communities in the enclave, therefore, calling on government for immediate intervention on the plight of the school.

“This school serves about 25 communities, it is the only SHS school in this area even some of the students have been posted from other regions including Bolgatanga but the school has no dormitory, no dinning, no classrooms, no befitting place of convenience among other challenges so we need urgent intervention from the government”.