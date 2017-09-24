Free education should not be limited only to SHS – Nduom

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Providing free education only at the secondary level is just one step to solving the ladder of problems in the education sector, President of Groupe Nduom Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has said.

More importantly he says, every school-going child, right from infancy, should be given a fair chance to attend school at minimum or no financial cost at all as this will help significantly to reduce the rate of school dropouts Ghana records on a yearly basis.

According to Dr. Nduom, the challenges that confront school children from the basic level dissuades them from continuing school hence most of them abandon school before they get the opportunity to enrol in SHS.

“My focus is not on Free SHS. My focus is on every child been educated from kindergarten all the one to the end of Senior High School because if you don’t get through kindergarten, through primary, you don’t get through Junior High School, you can’t get to Senior High School and many of them fall out before they get there,” he said.

Speaking to ghanaweb.com, the 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) commended government for implementing the Free SHS policy but called for an extension of the policy to the junior level which according to him will ensure equity in the education sector.

He added, “We shouldn’t be so little focused that we are so ecstatic about this. There is a whole lot more that we need to do. So my focus is every child from Kindergarten must go to school and it must be compulsory and we must make it possible.”