Frank Acheampong’s scores a brace for Tianjin Teda in Chinese Super League

2017-09-24

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored his first goal for his Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda on Saturday.

The brace was scored in the spate of one minute as they thumped Tianjin Songjiang FC 4-1 to give their survival chances a huge boost.

His opener was in the 25th minute when he turned in a low cross from the right and with his left foot.

Acheampong followed up his own deflected shot inside the box to score the second goal in the 26th minute.

The on-loan forward was making his seventh league appearance for the club.

Yuanyi Li made 3-0 in the 76th minute before Brazilian Alexandre Pato reduced the arrears in the 85th minute for the away side.

A 93rd minute own-goal from Wang Jie restored Tianjin Teda’s three-goal lead.