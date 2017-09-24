Energy expert calls for policies to promote household power generation

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Energy Expert, Professor Charles Owiredu, says government must initiate programs and policies which will make it easier for individual households to generate their own power.

Dr. Owiredu said this can be achieved by making available wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and invertors at affordable prices.

In an interview with Radio Ghana on government’s handling of the energy sector so far, Dr. Owiredu said government is moving in the right direction but says there is the need to pay more attention to energy conservation.

According to him, energy conservation in addition to generation of power by individual consumers, will ensure that there is enough energy to power government’s industrialisation agenda.