Communications Ministry to host Technology Conference

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-24

The Ministry of Communications and AB2020, which connects and highlights investments, businesses, and entrepreneurs operating Ghana and Africa, will jointly host the Tech in Ghana Conference at the Accra Digital Centre from November 21-22.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency said following the success of the first conference held in London in February 2017, Tech in Ghana would showcase groundbreaking local innovations and provide a platform to highlight, discuss and stimulate the growth of Ghana’s digital development.

It said the Conference would bring together some of the brightest minds at the forefront of technological advancement and key industry players and influence in the public and private sectors to collaborate and encourage the development of Ghana’s technology ecosystem.

The statement noted that the Conference would showcase Ghana’s locally developed, world-class technology to potential clients and investors as well as provide a platform for dialogue between government and industry to promote growth.

It quoted Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister, who would open the event, as saying: “The Ministry of Communications is proud to host the first Tech in Ghana Conference in Accra”.

“As the Ministry drives forward the Government’s ‘Digital Ghana’ agenda to revolutionise public service delivery, we want to engage with stakeholders from across the vibrant Ghana tech ecosystem and explore how we can work together collectively in making Ghana a leading tech hub in the Sub-region. It’s Digitime in Ghana!”

The statement said Tech in Ghana would take a glimpse into how technology was shaping traditional industries such as banking, agriculture, health and education and how players in the start-up ecosystem were disrupting norms and building local solutions.

It would also look at how policymakers and regulators are responding to the emerging Fintech landscape.

“With engaging and interactive dialogue, a tech village exhibition, live demos and networking, Tech in Ghana will lift the lid on what happens inside Ghana’s tech hubs, give insight into who is investing in Ghana tech, and highlight the initiatives and resources that are available to support tech businesses and young people with an interest in digital entrepreneurship,” the statement added.

It said confirmed and invited partners to include the National Communications Authority, Uber Ghana, Farmerline, Vodafone Ghana, National Information Technology Agency, IPMC, and Tech and Business Hubs Network.

Others are Accion, Ghana Investment for Electronic Communications, Ericsson, Facebook, Google Ghana, J Initiative, OMG Digital and Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

The statement urged interested persons and the public to find out more on;

www.TechInGhanaConference.com