General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-24

Abu Danladi



Ghanaian midfielder Abu Danladi was on target for Minnesota United as they beat FC Dallas 4-1 in the Major League Soccer.

The former Right to Dream Academy youngster scored the fourth goal for his side when he drove past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez for an easy finish after a breakaway from midfield in the 88th minute.

It was an emphatic victory for Minnesota as they extending Dallas’ winless streak to 10 games.