Abandoned ‘Affordable Housing project’ to be completed soon – Asokore MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Hon. Alidu Seidu has revealed that the abandoned affordable Housing project started by Former President John Agyekum Kuffour’s administration will soon be completed.

According to him, government has advanced consultations with the project consultant for the commencement of the forsaken project.

He was speaking on Otec FM’s ‘Nyansapo’ program hosted by Agya Owusu on Friday 22 September 2017.

“Many people have raised concern about this project, we have talked to the consultant and am expecting him to come within next week because he told me last Wednesday that he will come for us to see the way forward, so we are working on it,”he disclosed.

The project has in recent times come under the spotlight as it provides sanctuary for robbers and other criminals terrorizing people in the metropolis.

The MCE also revealed that the Assembly came and met a huge debt but they are managing to ensure that development will be achieved.

He disclosed that some of the debts have been paid whiles others are pending.

