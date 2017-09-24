6 crucial things learnt from the Ghana-Ivory Coast landmark ruling

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

The 3-year maritime dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast has ended with Ghana winning the case. What this ruling means is that Ghana can still explore the TEN fields for more oil

The ruling, which was presented by the president of the special chamber, Justice Boualem Bouguetaia has revealed specific things regarding the dispute and gains of Ghana.

According to the judgement:

1. Ghana did not violate the sovereign rights of Cote D’Ivoire regarding the exploration of oil in the maritime border.

2. Ghana did not violate the provisional measures prescribed by the special chamber in its order of 25 April 2015.

3. Ghana’s argument of adoption of the equidistance method of delineation of the maritime boundary has therefore been accepted.

4. A new maritime boundary between Ghana and Ivory Coast will be considered by the special chamber.

5. The special chamber has the power to determine the maritime boundary between Ghana and Ivory Coast in the territorial sea. 6. All that this means is that Ghana now has the go ahead to explore oil from the TEN oil feilds which is one of the country’s largest oil fields.

One major thing worth noting too is the fact that this landmark victory was a bi-partisan effort by both the attorney general, Gloria Akufo and former attorney general under the NDC administration, Marietta Brew Oppong.