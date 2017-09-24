2017 WAFU Finals: Ghana seek redemption against Nigeria

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: www.ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-24

West African rivals, Ghana and Nigeria will battle for the right to be crowned 2017 WAFU Champions <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506281766_808_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

West African rivals, Ghana and Nigeria will battle for the right to be crowned 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations champions when they lock horns in the final at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

It has been a very challenging journey for the defending champions in this year’s competition having edged Niger 2-0 to book a spot in the final.

Nigeria started the tournament very slow but have have been resurgent as the tournament progressed picking out crucial win against Ghana and Benin to reach the finals, as they are yet to concede a goal from open play.

Ghana and Nigeria have already met once in this WAFU tournament: the Super Eagles beat the Black Stars 2-0 in the teams’ final Group A match on Monday, though it must be noted that the home side had already guaranteed themselves top spot regardless of the result.

Get All The Latest Politics Here – GhanaCrusader Political News



Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu insists that his side is more than capable of claiming revenge against the Super Eagles.

“We will be very prepared for Nigeria. They beat us last time so we have to come out strong to turn the table against them come Sunday,” he said at the post-match conference.

“They are a very good side, but we have to fight very hard.

“You know we are the defending champions, but that now belongs to history. Sunday will be a new chapter we have to open and we will do so by trying to beat Nigeria.

“The last time (we met), we had issues as regards injuries, but I hope we have all the players fit on Sunday and we will come very, very strong against Nigeria.

“It won’t be an easy game, they won’t find it easy as well.”

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has reiterated the need to approach Sunday’s final clash against Ghana with a positive mind as they target to win the ultimate trophy

“We feel happy to be in the finals and no matter the level of competition is always a delight to be in the final. We look forward to face our opponent with a positive mind and see how it goes,” Yusuf said in a post-match interview.