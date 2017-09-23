‘You can go burn the sea’ – Citi FM boss reacts to heckling in New York

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-22

play videoCEO of Citi FM, Samuel Atta Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506131226_262_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah has reacted to a viral video which shows him and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, being heckled in New York by advising his critics to “go burn the sea”.

The video shows Attah-Mensah (also known as Sammens) and Otchere-Darko being heckled as they walked the streets of New York by some persons.

In the viral video, Sammens is also seen denying that he traveled to the USA as a member of the Ghanaian government delegation at the UN General Assembly in New York.

However, in a post on Facebook, Mr Attah-Mensah said he financed his own trip to the USA to work as a media person.

His post read: “I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures. I’m still here as a media person with equal access as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea”.

“Wow! I woke up in New York this morning to see I’m trending paaa… I dey go find waakye chop in the Bronx. Enjoy”.

Mr Otchere-Darko who was taunted by the hecklers also issued a brief response to the incident by posting “Gabby abr3!” on his Facebook Wall.

Watch a video of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Otchere Darko being heckled in New York in the video below.

Earlier, some Ghanaians carrying placards hit the streets of New York to demonstrate their displeasure with President Akufo-Addo’s administration of the country.