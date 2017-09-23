‘We’ve no money to fix Accra-Tema motorway now’ – Karbo

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport, Anthony Karbo, has attributed government’s inability to fix some roads including the Tema Motorway to lack of funds.

There have been several calls on government to complete the interchange and fix other portions of the Tema Motorway which many motorists say is in a deplorable state.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Karbo said the Road Fund, which was specifically set up to finance road projects across the country, is cash-strapped to finance these projects.

“As we speak, the loan is kicked in and releases to the road fund have been hijacked ..Our hands are tied. We are in a very difficult situation. My Ministers have had sleepless nights and we all use the road on a daily basis” he lamented.

As part of measures to address these challenges, Mr. Karbo said government is currently seeking a strategic investor to fund various road projects.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that beyond the limited resources available to government and Ministry to do these roads, we get a concessionaire or get a strategic investor. Indeed, many have come before the Ministry and expressed interest in working with us to ensure that at least the current tolls can be used. ”

Giving timelines for the Tema Motorway interchange road project, the Deputy Minister said: “I’m hoping that if all things work well, by the close of the year, we should be taking grounds on that.”

“The Tema Motorway is coming under construction.The first phase is done. We are looking at the Japanese and Chinese grant which are going to help us to build the three tier and two tier interchanges which will also help redistribute traffic within the Tema Industrial area,”he added.