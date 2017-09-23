We’ve abandoned the principles of peace – UN Peace Ambassador

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has said we are only able to maintain peace in the world is to put a value on people.

The President and Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, believes that the fear of God and love for all is the surest way to maintain peace in the world.

Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said, we need to love, respect and honour ourselves to ensure peace globally. Peace he stressed can be created by everyone and it depend on the way we approach people or do things. He was speaking in commemoration of the World Peace Day marked annually.

He indicated that peace does not only depend on leadership but we individuals and if we take responsibility, and do the right thing, we will have peace. According to him, we have neglected the principles that make peace and that is why we struggle with it.

So it is very important we have a massive united front, collective responsibility where we will think about everybody’s welfare and not discriminate, undermine and not look down upon anybody.

If we can give respect to all and sundry, we can enjoy the maximum peace we are looking for.’’ ‘’We need to understand who and what we are so that we will not impeach things on anybody…’’