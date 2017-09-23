WAFU Cup: Ghana seeks revenge against Nigeria in final

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-23

Ghana lost to Nigeria in the group stages <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506196933_739_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Black Stars B have a fine opportunity to win the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations as hosts if they defeat arch rivals Nigeria in the final tomorrow evening at the Cape Coast Stadium. Kick-off is at 6: 30 p.m.

The local-based senior national side have their destiny in their hands and just a win away from being crowned West African champions with $100,000 winner’s prize up for grabs.

Coach Maxwell Konadu’s side battled hard to defeat Niger 2-0 in the semi-final last Thursday and now face their biggest test yet against Ghana’s fiercest rivals in football who had previously defeated the Stars 2-0 in a Group A encounter in Cape Coast. That loss to Nigeria was a shock that got Konadu and his charges to sit up and descend heavily on Niger in their semi-final encounter through goals by Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo.

The Ghanaians have revenge on their minds tomorrow, but Coach Konadu faces a tough task to prepare his side adequately against a Nigerian side that are determined to maintain their dominance and win the trophy.

After a slow and unimpressive start against the Gambia, the Black Stars B have improved match after match and have the potential to rise to the occasion when it matters most tomorrow because the stakes are high.

With players such as skipper Isaac Twum, Amos Frimpong, Winful Cobinnah, Vincent Atinga, Samuel Sarfo, Thomas Abbey, Emmanuel Lomotey, Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo, Coach Konadu has players who have shown promise and are fired up to deliver the WAFU Cup to Ghanaians, especially after their failure to qualify for next year’s African Football Championship (CHAN).

Like their opponents, the Super Eagles started the tournament slowly but made steady improvement, including a confidence-boosting win over Ghana which sets the stage for a fierce final by sides always fired up by an age-long rivaly and a quest for bragging rights as the best side in the West African sub-region.

Tomorrow’s game, which will be watched by CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, and the entrire Executive Committee of the continental body, is fitting for a final clash with a lot of pride at stake.