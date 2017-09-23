Wa All Stars General Manager appointed board member of National Sports Authority

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Wa All Stars General Manager, Seth Panwum ‘Boyoyo Boyoyo’, has been appointed as a board member of the National Sports Authority by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The young football administrator led the Wa based side to the ultimate glory and has been rewarded with a spot on the NSA board for his pioneer role in leading Wa All Stars that far.

The former goalkeeper, whose parental lineage has football administration running through them, joined Wa All Stars three seasons ago and has left his mark in the annals of the club as the first General Manager of the club to lead them to any kind of trophy, lifting the 2016 Ghana Premier League and the Super Cup. A disastrous CAF Champions audition was compensated with a Bronze medal at the 2017 WAFU club tourney in Senegal.

Speaking to www. ghanacrusader.com after his appointment into the NSA board, this is what Seth Panwum has to say.

“I am because you were there for me. We worked as a team and won together as well. The glory goes to the entire team just like how we won the GPL as a team. The playing body of Wa All Stars, the technical team, the administrative wing and the supporters all played their part in this journey and I am very grateful as well. This is for all us”, Seth Panwum said.

The ever-smiling young administrator followed the footprints of his late father who was once the RFA chairman in the Upper West Region and is yet to take a foot wrong in his administration so far.