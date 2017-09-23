Tullow hails ITLOS ruling | Business News 2017-09-23

ITLOS ruled in favour of Ghana saying it didn’t violate the rights of Cote d’Ivoire <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506189809_535_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tullow Oil has welcomed International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

ITLOS ruled in favour of Ghana saying it didn’t violate the rights of Cote d’Ivoire by drilling oil around the maritime area shared by the two countries.

‘Ghana did not violate the provisional measures prescribed by the Special Chamber in its Order of 25 April 2015.” the court on Saturday, September 23, 2017 said.

A statement issued by Tullow after the ruling said it will work with the Government of Ghana to put in place the necessary permits to allow the restart of development drilling in the TEN fields.

‘Tullow expects to resume drilling around the end of the year which will allow production from the TEN fields to start to increase towards the FPSO design capacity of 80,000 bopd,’ it said.

