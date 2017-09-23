Three persons including pregnant woman killed in fatal accident

Three traders including a pregnant woman have died, while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident on the Kwame Danso-Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to eye witnesses, the accident occurred after the driver of the benz cargo truck which was carrying goods and traders, lost control of the steering wheel which had reportedly locked and plunged into a gutter.



Three persons died on the sport, while four others who had been trapped beneath the truck were rescued with the help of Fire Service personnel who arrived at the scene to lift the truck which had fallen on its side.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue while the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.