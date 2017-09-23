Seizure of Exton Cubic equipment was due to communication gap – Minister

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-23

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506174473_944_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has justified reasons for the seizure of mining equipment belonging to Exton Cubic Group in the region but cited communication mishap on the part of Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. John. Peter Amewu as the cause.

“What people do not understand is that Regional Minister is a Minister of State just like any other Minister of State and it was appropriate and fair for me to be informed of the coming of Exton Cubic in the region”.

The Minister on Kumasi-based Otec FM’s ”Nyansapo” claimed he never received formal communication from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Minister hence has to swiftly move to seize the mining equipment.

“It was in the media I heard that Exton Cubic Group has documentation to mine. I never had any formal communication not even from the Ministry on behalf of the sector minister,” the Regional Minister alleged.

“I am responsible for every government business in the region and people forget the Local Government clause 926 makes me a Minister of State”, he told sit-in-host, Agya Owusu Ansah.

“We are in the same government and I was expecting Hon. Peter Amewu to furnish me valid documents to prove that Exton Cubic has permit to enter the Nhyinahi bauxite concession”, he said.

“The President brought me here not to superintendent on bad practices. I am here to take full charge as Minister of State”, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah pointed put.

He however explained it not mandatory for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to inform him as Regional Minister responsible for the region but that could be important since they serve under the same government.

“I think Ghanaians should praise the government on this move for two Ministers of State in a same government to be disagreeing on an issue”.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah therefore vowed to stop every illegality in the region so far as he remains in office as Ashanti Regional Minister.