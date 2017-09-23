Second cycle schools in Upper East Region receive initial feeding grants

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-23

Government has paid 20 percent of feeding grants to Second Cycle Schools <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506143297_318_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister for Water and Sanitation, has said government has paid 20 percent of feeding grants to Second Cycle Schools in the Upper East Region to facilitate smooth academic activities.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was concerned about education in the northern sector and was doing his best to ensure that students in the area were comfortable.

The Minister said the President wants to create an opportunity for everybody, adding that it was the first-time schools in the northern sector have had their feeding grants paid ahead of time.

Mr Adda, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central, made this known when he visited some Second Cycle Schools in the Region to assess the on-going registration of first year students.

The Minister, in the company of Mr Rockson Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, first visited the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss) where 709 first year students were expected, but only 588 had reported and undergone the registration process at the time of the visit.



At the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School about 477 were expected, however, 401 had registered.

At the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), management requested 615 students, however, 630 were placed there and only 98 of them had reported.



The Sandema Technical Senior High School had registered 285 with 700 first year students requested.

Mr Adda said the process was proceeding as expected and advised the students to take advantage of the Free SHS programme to study and not extort monies from their parents under the pretext of paying fees.

He urged them to desist from all forms of social vices that would hinder their academic performance and said the only way they could thank the President for the initiative was to excel in their academic work.

Madam Rose Avonsige Headmistress of the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School, used the opportunity to appeal to government for an overhead water tank and a bore-hole to curb the water challenges on campus.

The Water and Sanitation Minister in response, promised to provide a 12-seater water closet facility, an overhead tank and a bore-hole to solve the situation challenges in the school.

Madam Francisca Yezura, Headmistress of Navrongo Senior High School, who confirmed receipt of the 20 percent cash payment of feeding grants, thanked government for the initiative and expressed the hope that the rest would come in due course.

Mr Bukari urged the students to effectively manage their time, adhere to all school rules and regulations and respect their teachers.