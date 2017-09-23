Samia Nkrumah has no conscience – Kwaku Boahene

Kwaku Boahene in an interview stated that Nkrumah belongs to the whole of Ghana and Africa. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506198196_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahene, has asked Ghanaians to disregard comments by daughter of first President of Ghana, Samia Nkrumah, adding that she has no conscience.

Samia Nkrumah in an interview stated that the opposition NDC is an opportunistic party and that it is using the Founder’s Day debate to score political points.

Kwaku Boahene in an interview with Atinka News Friday stated that Nkrumah belongs to the whole of Ghana and Africa.

“If Samia Nkrumah does not have conscience enough to appreciate what the NDC is doing for her father, then her brothers will show the way”, he opined.

The opposition National Democratic Congress on Thursday, embarked on a solidarity march in honour of the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Hundreds of supporters joined the march which started as early as 6:00 am Thursday on the birthday of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Samia Nkrumah in an interview Thursday accused the NDC of preaching Nkrumaist ideologies in opposition only to implement several capitalist policies when in power.

قالب وردپرس

Comments