Police Detective interdicted over illegal sale of guns

The Police Administration has interdicted a police detective in the Upper East region Corporal Effah Okyere Williams on the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

A release from the Police has indicated Corporal Williams, an Arms and Ammunition Clerk, is being investigated on suspicion that he sells and transfers arms to “individuals without authority.”

Corporal Williams is in the grips of the Police and “will be dealt with in accordance with the Police internal disciplinary proceedings in addition to possible criminal prosecution after investigation.”

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested in the Upper East region in possession of unlawful fire arms and ammunition.

The two Douglas Aline Akologo alias WO and Mumuni Yakubu alias Jacob were arrested following a tip-off, a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police said.

“So far the Police has retrieved a “Bruni” pistol with two rounds of ammunition together with 165 pieces of explosives from suspect Douglas Ayine Akolgo alias WO during a search in his residence. Further investigations are ongoing to establish the extent of involvement of the Detective Corporal in the illegal sale and transfer of the arms,” the statement added.