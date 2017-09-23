Police arrest 44 suspects

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested a total of 44 suspected criminals made up of thirty eight (38) Males and Six (6) females operating in the New Juaben Municipality.

The suspects were arrested during a swoop led by the Effiduase District Police Commander, DSP Daniel Yaro and ASP Ofori Boateng at about 11 pm at some notorious criminal hideouts within the New Juaben Municipality.

They were busted at notorious drinking and drug peddling spots call Evelyn Spot, Agartha market, Freedom stores, Asokore and its environs.

The Police Operation team also retrieved five wraps of plant material concealed in two cigarette boxes, three mobile phones and a radio set.

Also, two vehicles, a Daewoo and Opel astra with registration numbers GR 3111-S and GE 3222-X respectively were also impounded.

The male suspects are, Emmanuel Bekoe, 19, Michael kwasi Yeaboah, 33, Ebenezer Adjetey, 22, Amanor George, 20, Kwaku Amo,38, Kwasi Adabo, 27, Eric Akpan Smart, 34, Kwame Otumi, 26, and Stephen Ali, 24.

The rest are Issah Mensah,18, Isaac Asare,29, kofi Asamoah,29, Yaw Oti, 32, Nii Ayetey,26, Ransford Sackey,30, Atta Atakaligbe,21, Issifu Tafa,69, Sampson Appiah,26, Enoch ofori,33, Samuel Agyapong ,23, Kofi Frimpong, 48, Suley Ali,31, Asumini Michael,32, Frank Oppong ,33, Philip Yaw Owusu ,51, Jerry Barfour,39, Prosper Darko ,25, Frimpong Yaw, 25, Eugene Kwakye, 25, Amos Tetteh, 28, Samuel Agyapong ,32, Ayonnah Adubasah,25 and three other minors.

The Female suspects also arrested are Rebecca Appiah, 19, Salina Akomiah, 34, Doris Kamatey, 27, Mariama Yakubu ,26, Comfort Agyeiwaa ,22, and Gifty Adwoa kodjo ,27.

The suspects are undergoing screening.