PLAYBACK: Newsfile on Joynews | General News 2017-09-23

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

2017-09-23

The court ruled in Ghana's favor

Matters surrounding the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling on the maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire following the long drawn-out and inconclusive negotiations between both countries after Ghana started drilling oil near a maritime boundary headlined discussions in this edition of JoyNews’ news analysis show; Newsfile.

ITLOS’ verdict ruled in favor of Ghana. According to the President of the Special Chamber, Justice Boualem Bouguetaia, Ghana’s argument of adoption of the equidistance method of delineation of the maritime boundary was acceptable.

He also maintained that Ghana did not violate the sovereign rights of Côte d’Ivoire with regards to the maritime boundary dispute

Cote D’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable was therefore rejected by the court.

The ruling according to Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayarig, has given Ghana an additional maritime territory.

Watch a playback of the program here:

Judgement on Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire Maritime Dispute