Pharmaceutical Society to intensify fight against fake medicines and quack Pharmacists

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana branch in the Eastern Region has intensified efforts in dealing with the influx of Counterfeit drugs and quack “Pharmacists ” whilst ensuring world standard practices among Pharmacists in the region.

The World Health Organization Report estimates that each year, over 800,000 people, most of them from Ghana and other parts of Africa, die because of fake drugs as they are less expensive and more accessible than the original ones.

The fake drug smuggling business is estimated to worth over 400 billion euros, more profitable than the sale of illicit drugs hence becoming a booming business at the peril of innocent lives.

Research has indicated that, the production distribution and consumption of fake and sub-standard drugs, regardless of its form, reason or quantity, approach taken can have great health implications.

Speaking to Kasapa News Thursday at Akosombo during the Annual General Meeting and launching of the 2017 Regional version of the World Pharmacists Day which falls on September 25 ,2017, the Eastern Regional Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, (PSGH), Pharm Silas Agyekum, stated that the fight against fake drugs must start from the Country’s boarder, a decision which requires political commitment.

“Fake drugs on the market of every country also has to do with the Political will of the government. It means that we bring to into question the integrity of our boarders because that is the first point of call when we talk of influx of any goods from other countries. So we as professional bodies, we’ve always been engaging government to beef up the security measures on our boarders and provide them with the necessary resources to bring to book people who have made it a business to smuggle in fake drugs.”

Engagements and Awareness Creation

According to Pharm Silas Agyekum, the PSGH has intensified its stakeholders engagements and public Awareness creation on fake drugs and illicit drug patronage to help deal with the menace and curb the abuse of tramadol drug among the youth. He said several awareness creation activities have been lined up as part of the celebration of the World Pharmacists Day which will be marked in Ghana on September 26, 2017.

“As a professional body, internally, we do a lot of engagements with all other stakeholders, we go to churches, mosque, schools, market, areas to educate the people about wrong purchases, because we realized that people purchase drugs anywhere at any point in town. We advice that people seek first, advice of a pharmacist.”

He added “Every year we spend in this nation huge sums of monies dealing with illicit use of fake drugs not to talk about deaths that had happened as a result of illicit use of drugs. So we will continue to intensify our public education to create the needed awareness that fake drugs exist, also one profession that can help identify is pharmacists, you can buy a drug and a pharmacist can help you know whether it is a fake drug.”

Inadequate Pharmacists in the Region

The Regional Chairman of PSG, Pharm Silas Agyekum mentioned that the inadequate pharmacists in the region has been an obstacle to supervision of medicines supply chain, effective use and safe and secure supply of original medicines to consumers. He said, the region currently little over 90 Pharmacists as against 3 million population in the region.

Pharmacy Council

The Eastern Regional Manager of Pharmacy Council, Mrs. Brenda Yayra Oppong tells Kasapa News, the Council do post market surveillance in the interest of public safety with collaboration of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Police.

“As a council, our mandate is to secure in the public interest the best practices in pharmacy so there are a number of things that we do to ensure that pharmacy practice is the optimum .We license facilities to be sure that the people providing the services are licensed by us. Again we go on inspections to make sure that the right things are being done in the pharmacies these will ensure that pharmacy will be practice in the best way. Again too we go rounds, we do swoops on drug peddlers, we seize their goods so that wholesome medicines will be offered to the public not medicines being sold under the sun the rain and unhygienic environment. So we make sure that the public is safe.”

She however expressed concern over peddling of potential counterfeit drugs in the region.”We are seriously concerned, so when we are doing our monitoring we look out for these fake medicines as well, in some cases we even invite the police and turn these people over to the Police for the appropriate sanctions.”