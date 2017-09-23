People with HIV refusal to disclose status to partners worrying – Aids Commission

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The Northern Regional Technical Support Unit (TSU) of the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) has expressed worry about the failure of people living with HIV (PLHIV) to disclose their status to their partners despite persuasions by counsellors.

Mr Nuhu Musah, Technical Coordinator at the TSU – GAC, who made this known in a presentation at a forum in Tamale over the weekend, attended by PLHIV support groups, said “This was noted to be fuelling new infections across all facilities in the region.”

Mr Musah said there were increasing number of new infections, especially at the Bole Hospital and the Tamale Central Hospital, attributing the major causes of the new infections to ‘Kayayes’, ‘Galamsey operators ‘, as well as lack of disclosure and sex behaviours.

He said “Activities of prayer camps and spiritualists are still challenging treatment, in view of the recent erroneous claims of a cure for HIV by some pastors and herbalists.”

He said “Self-imposed stigma is high due to community level misconceptions about management of HIV leading to stigma at homes and at the community levels.”

Mr Musah said there was “Inadequate supply of Septrin to facilities, forcing them to request clients to buy, especially for the exposed babies.”

Chief Alhassan Issahaku Amadu, Chairman of the Northern Regional Social Accountability Monitoring Committee (SAMC), which was constituted by the GAC, expressed the need for stakeholders in the fight against HIV and AIDS to prioritize issues of alcoholism, unprotected sex work and smoking in HIV programming since it was a silent killer to PLHIV.