No worker should be victimized over Times Protest – MoU

The Board of Directors and Management of the New Times Corporation(NTC) have resolved not to victimize any worker as a result of the upheavals that took place within the premises of the company early this week.

However, the union is to take steps to ensure that sanity prevails on the premises of the corporation while the management and the board of directors are expected to commit fully to address the concerns raised by the workers in the shortest possible time.

“That the issues culminating in the upheaval should be amicably settled by due process. By this arrangement, normalcy is expected to return to the New Times corporation immediately.”

This was contained in a communique following a stakeholders meeting on Friday, September 22, 2017 on the disturbances that took place at the New Times Corporation from Monday.

Meanwhile, the embattled Managing Director of the New Times Corporation Carol Annang reported to work on Friday, September 22, 2017 after days of workers protest.

It follows the intervention of the IGP David Asante-Apeatu, who has ordered the workers to stop the agitation and give the Police 30 days to investigate their grievances.

Read communique below